SilverStar dusted with snow

It might be June but that didn’t stop snow from falling in the North Okanagan

Snow is falling across the Okanagan despite the fact it’s June and last week the region was hit with a heatwave.

Silver Star Mountain Resort is currently receiving a dusting of the white stuff, across the village and at the top of the Comet. Drivers travelling along Silver Star Road are warning of slushy conditions as snow continues to fall.

Temperatures on the mountain are sitting at 0 C, with snow turning to rain this afternoon. While downtown Vernon, it’s 13 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.

May 28, was the last time Silver Star received snow, which melted away thanks to record-setting temperatures on June 2.

Last week, temperature records were broken across the Okanagan, with Osoyoos recording temperatures of 36 to 37 C on two days.

According to Environment Canada, June 2’s high of 36.2 C in Kelowna shattered 2007’s same-day record high of 34.5 C.

Penticton set a same-day record high of 35.3 C, surpassing 1961’s record of 33.9 C. Vernon’s high of 35.6 C beat out 2007’s record high of 34.4 C. In Osoyoos, temperatures soared to 36.2 C, passing the same-day record high of 35 C set in 1970.

Anarchist summit, on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos, as well as Big White also received snow this morning, with DriveBC issuing a warning to those on the road to watch for changing conditions on mountain passes.

For tomorrow (June 8), in the North Okanagan, temperatures should warm up to 21 C with wind gusting to 20 km/hr.

