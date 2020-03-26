SilverStar Mountain Resort has announced an employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. (Morning Star - file photo)

SilverStar employee tests positive for COVID-19

Australian employee was staying in staff lodging and noticed symptoms upon returning home

A SilverStar Mountain Resort employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to all employees, the resort said the employee lived in the Silver Lode staff housing suites and shared a room with other employees who have also been notified.

“Our goal is, and continues to be, to keep employees, guests and the local community safe in the midst of the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said SilverStar media relations manager Chantelle Deacon.

What is known is the employee left the resort on Wednesday, March 18, and travelled by private car to the Kelowna Airport. The individual flew to Vancouver and then on to Sydney, Australia.

READ MORE: SilverStar asking staff members to return home

READ MORE: Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort closes for season

The employee began to notice symptoms on March 21 in Australia, was tested and confirmed positive results came out March 25.

The individual has reported “feeling better” today (March 26).

Deacon said SilverStar Mountain Resort has alerted Interior Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the airlines about the case.

“We have informed the correct authorities and will follow their guidance,” Deacon said.

The resort had announced a one-week shutdown from March 15-22 because of the disease but decided to close for the season on March 17.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan writers support local charities with Virtual Reading Series
Next story
Unconfirmed COVID-19 case at Mica Heliskiing near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Vernon ‘larger than life’ businessman dies in sleep

King Cam was known for his hard work with cars and snowplows, and his prowess in hockey and golf

Community Foundation launches COVID-19 response fund to support charities

Better Together - COVID-19 Community Response Fund issues funds to front-line organizations aiding in pandemic

SilverStar employee tests positive for COVID-19

Australian employee was staying in staff lodging and noticed symptoms upon returning home

Spallumcheen woman hopeful for kidney donation

Joan Froats waits patiently while undergoing dialysis and living through COVID-19 crisis

North Okanagan bottle depots close due to pandemic

All depots in region now closed; major grocery stores not taking returns either

Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calling on the province to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

COVID-19 cases, deaths climb despite restrictions; experts warn of ‘cures’

Parliament has approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Mark Conway details harrowing journey, intense quarantine protocol

Unconfirmed COVID-19 case at Mica Heliskiing near Revelstoke

This would be the fourth case of COVID-19 connected to a heliskiing operation near Revelstoke

B.C. egg, chicken farms facing down challenge of COVID-19

Plenty of product available to feed the province, but groups urge consumers to only buy what’s needed

COVID-19 case confimed at Save-On in Kamloops

Interior Health (IH) has identified a case of COVID-19 at the Save-On-Foods pharmacy

RCMP, prime minister warn of text scam related to COVID-19 relief

Text message alerts about $,1375.50 deposits should be ignored or deleted, police say

Okanagan writers support local charities with Virtual Reading Series

Read Local Okanagan puts on the series featuring over 10 local writers and artists

Most Read