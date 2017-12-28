SilverStar: Great holiday ski conditions

No shortage of fresh snow for Christmas holidays

SilverStar Mountain is looking forward to good conditions this week with A forecast of snow and warmer temperatures is providing for exceptional skiing conditions at SilverStar Resort over the Christmas holidays.

“Families spending time together in the snow is a time-honoured tradition and this winter wonderland is the perfect setting for that,” said SilverStar sales and marketing director Katie Balfe.

“We have new snow coming on top of an already great base. It would be silly not to get up here and have a chance to play your way.”

This season’s cumulative snowfall is 256 cm. The alpine base is currently 129 cm.

SilverStar is the third largest ski area in B.C. offering 3,282 acres of skiable terrain, 760 metre vertical drop and annual snowfall of more than 700cm.

But for those who aren’t skiers and snowboarders, SilverStar also offers outdoor skating, sleigh rides, tubing, Adventure Week camps for kids, free family movie nights and a host of New Year’s activities such as Paradise Camp Dinner Tours by snowcat.

Find the full list of events and activities at www.skisilverstar.com.

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

