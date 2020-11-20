In light of new provincewide health orders issued Nov. 19, SilverStar Mountain Resort is going ahead with its opening dates as planned but asks all guests to follow provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s recommendations. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

SilverStar readies for passholders on opening weekend

Local mountain resort asks guests to adhere to provincial health officer

The province’s top doctor is asking British Columbians to ski their local mountain after new health orders were issued Thursday, Nov. 19, urging people to avoid non-essential travel.

Luckily, Vernon’s ski and snowboard community has SilverStar Mountain Resort in its backyard and it’s set to open in exactly two weeks.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, staff and community,” communications manager Chantelle Deacon said. “We ask everyone to follow the recommendation of Dr. Bonnie Henry.”

The resort is ready to open for Nordic skiing on Nov. 28 and Alpine on Dec. 4 for passholders only, Deacon said, “with all of our SilverStar Service Promise safety protocols in place to protect the well-being of all.”

The resort’s opening date is later than usual to ensure all protocols in place can be adhered to.

“We intentionally delayed the start of our season to be slightly later than we have historically opened,” Deacon said. “The goal of opening a little bit later is to have more acreage and lifts open to help guests spread out and maintain appropriate distance while also providing a higher quality on-snow experience from day one of the season.”

The resort is complying with all BC Medical Health Officer orders, WorkSafeBC regulations and Interior Health directives. Deacon said guests are asked to research and follow all local guidelines as they prepare for and enjoy SilverStar.

“We are exactly two weeks from our Alpine opening, as of today, Nov. 20,” Deacon said. “Hopefully, by then B.C.’s COVID numbers start making a downward trend.”

