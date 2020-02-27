SilverStar’s Seismic Spring Mountain Festival runs March 13-22. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

SilverStar slides out Seismic amount of entertainment

Resort’s annual spring festival goes March 13-22

Packed and stacked with fun for all, excitement is building for the second annual Seismic Spring Mountain Festival at SilverStar Mountain Resort March 13-22.

“We are very excited to once again bring together all different styles of entertainment,” said Chantelle Deacon, SilverStar’s media relations manager. “This festival features everything from extreme sporting events, to family and culinary events, there really is something for everyone.”

SilverStar is thrilled to add a variety of new culinary and sporting events, as well as an amazing line-up of musicians, like Andrew Allen, SkiiTour and Stickybuds.

New this year, SilverStar has added more culinary and tasting events including a Craft Beer Dinner, a Winter Wine Dinner and a Forty Creek Master Class whiskey tasting.

And back again for another year is the very popular Seismic Comedy Night, featuring Juno award-winner Ivan Decker.

The Festival is also featuring some new events just for the girls with a Ladies Stoke Film Night & Ladies Ride Day. Grab your girlfriends and join the ladies as they take over the park. In collaboration with Freestyle BC and local female riding groups, “this event is about hanging out with a bunch of like-minded girls/gals/amigas/queens and improving your riding and confidence along the way.”

Sporting events for SEISMIC will feature professional and amateur athletes from all over B.C. Early-bird event registration is now open for all sporting events, with more than $50k cash in and prizing up for grabs.

For more information and for tickets to events visit seismicfest.ca.

