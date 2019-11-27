SilverStar Mountain Resort will glow for the annual light up Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (SilverStar photo)

SilverStar to light up night sky Friday

Annual Light Up event Vernon ski resort’s ‘biggest night’: media relations manager

The ski season will start off with a bang at SilverStar Mountain Resort this Friday, Nov. 29, with the annual Light Up event.

The annual Christmas Light Up brings thousands to the village each year to enjoy hot food and drinks, sleigh rides, fire dancers, local crafts and talents and, of course, meet Santa Claus.

Plus there’s fireworks at 7 p.m.

“This is not only our biggest night of the year, but it’s also our busiest night of the year,” media relations manager Chantelle Deacon said.

The village will be lit up following the countdown at 5 p.m. Friday night and events will run through to 7:30 p.m. For a full schedule of events visit skisilverstar.com.

Grab toques and mittens as the forecast is calling for lows of -19 C on the mountain Friday night and it’s best to arrive early, Deacon advised.

“We ask anyone who is planning on attending to make sure they get up here early to find parking,” she said.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is set to open its slopes with some of the best early-season conditions in the province this Thursday.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to kickoff another amazing season on the slopes at SilverStar,” Deacon said. “Our 100 per cent all-natural snow surface is fantastic with good coverage and plenty of runs for everyone to enjoy.”

Nordic skiing is also in full swing with more than 45 km of snowy trails to explore.

READ MORE: SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

READ MORE: WATCH: Slopes open tomorrow at SilverStar

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New regulations to help stop flight turnarounds at Penticton Regional Airport
Next story
First responder and tow truck celebrity remembered in Princeton

Just Posted

SilverStar to light up night sky Friday

Annual Light Up event Vernon ski resort’s ‘biggest night’: media relations manager

Enderby students start own school newspaper

Starlight News is a student newspaper at M.V. Beattie Elementary in print since September

Vernon gets on board light up with free bus rides

Free transit all day within city limits

WATCH: Slopes open tomorrow at SilverStar

Alpine season kicks off at Vernon ski resort with prime conditions

New Vernon Christmas market employs marginalized population

Market at 3023 teams up with VEPAD to put spotlight on homeless, mental health issues

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

First responder and tow truck celebrity remembered in Princeton

Phil Renaud was a highway rescue volunteer, volunteer firefighter, and Highway Thru Hell personality

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Penticton Rotary Club adopts two Bangladeshi villages

The completed project cost $74,335 or 4.75 million Bangladeshi Takas

New regulations to help stop flight turnarounds at Penticton Regional Airport

The new procedures come into effect on Dec. 5

Used oil, antifreeze now collected at Summerland Landfill

New collection facility a significant upgrade from the previous oil collection system

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Murder charge laid in case of Kelowna woman found dead near Edmonton

Blake Jolicoeur, 36, from Spruce Grove has been charged in the death

Most Read