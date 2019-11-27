SilverStar to light up night sky Friday

SilverStar Mountain Resort will glow for the annual light up Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (SilverStar photo)

The ski season will start off with a bang at SilverStar Mountain Resort this Friday, Nov. 29, with the annual Light Up event.

The annual Christmas Light Up brings thousands to the village each year to enjoy hot food and drinks, sleigh rides, fire dancers, local crafts and talents and, of course, meet Santa Claus.

Plus there’s fireworks at 7 p.m.

“This is not only our biggest night of the year, but it’s also our busiest night of the year,” media relations manager Chantelle Deacon said.

The village will be lit up following the countdown at 5 p.m. Friday night and events will run through to 7:30 p.m. For a full schedule of events visit skisilverstar.com.

Grab toques and mittens as the forecast is calling for lows of -19 C on the mountain Friday night and it’s best to arrive early, Deacon advised.

“We ask anyone who is planning on attending to make sure they get up here early to find parking,” she said.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is set to open its slopes with some of the best early-season conditions in the province this Thursday.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to kickoff another amazing season on the slopes at SilverStar,” Deacon said. “Our 100 per cent all-natural snow surface is fantastic with good coverage and plenty of runs for everyone to enjoy.”

Nordic skiing is also in full swing with more than 45 km of snowy trails to explore.

