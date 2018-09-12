SilverStar welcomes new face

SilverStar Mountain Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Jenkins as the new Sales and Marketing Director, effective Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Jenkins will be joining SilverStar after working as the Director of International Sales and Marketing at the headquarters of Vail Resorts in Colorado. With vast experience in the ski industry, Jenkins has also held a number of different positions at Whistler/Blackcomb, predominantly in sales and marketing – leading high performing teams with great connections within the industry.

“It is my great pleasure to be joining the team at SilverStar Mountain Resort to help promote the fantastic resort and community,” says Jenkins. “With a new gondola, year-round activities, as well as an abundance of light dry snow, it has everything needed for a great mountain holiday.”

“We are excited to welcome Ian to be a part of our organization,” says Ken Derpak, Managing Director at SilverStar Mountain Resort. “Ian’s experience, knowledge and leadership will help strengthen our future as we head into our 61st year of operations.”

In the 2017/2018 ski season, the resort received close to 850cm of cumulative snowfall. The upcoming winter season is expected to begin between mid and late November 2018.

