Ian Jenkins joins the SilverStar Mountain Resort team as sales and marketing director. (Photo submitted)

SilverStar welcomes new face

Ian Jenkins joins the SilverStar Mountain Resort team as sales and marketing director

SilverStar Mountain Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Jenkins as the new Sales and Marketing Director, effective Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Jenkins will be joining SilverStar after working as the Director of International Sales and Marketing at the headquarters of Vail Resorts in Colorado. With vast experience in the ski industry, Jenkins has also held a number of different positions at Whistler/Blackcomb, predominantly in sales and marketing – leading high performing teams with great connections within the industry.

“It is my great pleasure to be joining the team at SilverStar Mountain Resort to help promote the fantastic resort and community,” says Jenkins. “With a new gondola, year-round activities, as well as an abundance of light dry snow, it has everything needed for a great mountain holiday.”

Related: Record snowfall year at SilverStar

Related: SilverStar officially opens Gondola

“We are excited to welcome Ian to be a part of our organization,” says Ken Derpak, Managing Director at SilverStar Mountain Resort. “Ian’s experience, knowledge and leadership will help strengthen our future as we head into our 61st year of operations.”

In the 2017/2018 ski season, the resort received close to 850cm of cumulative snowfall. The upcoming winter season is expected to begin between mid and late November 2018.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound
Next story
Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party, NDP ties

Just Posted

SilverStar welcomes new face

Ian Jenkins joins the SilverStar Mountain Resort team as sales and marketing director

Annual Kidney Walk Returns to Polson Park

Event is set for Sept. 23

Teacher enters Vernon council race

Dawn Tucker announced her candidacy for a council seat Sept. 12

Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party, NDP ties

Proportional representation may draw out more fringe political parties

No fourth term for Regional District of North Okanagan director

Mike Macnabb will step aside as BX-Silver Star director after Oct. 20 vote

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Princeton man charged with assault after attack on 91-year-old man

A Princeton man was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, break and enter… Continue reading

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

Braun accepts plea deal from City of Penticton

The Penticton resident accepted before the commencement of his trial

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Most Read