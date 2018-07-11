SilverStar’s newest gondola ready to open

After 14 months of construction, SilverStar Mountain Resort’s newest lift is ready to take riders into the sky.

Replacing the previous Summit Chairlift, the new gondola will whisk visitors on a scenic ride from the village to the mountain summit in under five minutes.

“The gondola cabins will provide a 360-degree spectacular view on both the uphill and downhill trips,” said Ken Derpak, SilverStar Mountain Resort Managing Director. “We are excited for our guests’ experiences to be significantly enhanced starting this weekend.”

The public is invited to come and ride the gondola for free this Saturday, July 14, to celebrate its commencement with a Beach Party on the Mountain. Come in your best beach attire. There will also be a free community BBQ and complementary activities for the whole family, including pony rides, a bouncy castle, entertainment and more.

Okanagan’s Andrew Johns will be playing live music in the village, and guests can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air in the beverage garden.

The Gondola Grand Opening Event will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July, 14 with speeches.

