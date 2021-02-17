Simon Fraser University is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., on April 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Simon Fraser University is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., on April 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Simon Fraser University reports cyberattack, some personal information exposed

The type of personal information stored in the spreadsheets found varies by individual

Simon Fraser University says a cyberattack on a school server has exposed personal information.

The British Columbia university says in a statement that spreadsheet data on the breached server contained personal information for a number of current and former students, faculty, staff and student applicants.

The type of personal information stored in the spreadsheets varies by individual.

The university says the breach mostly involved student or employee identification numbers and at least one other data element, such as admission or academic standing.

It says banking details, social insurance numbers and passwords were not exposed.

The university says it is directly notifying everyone who has been affected if the school has a current email address on file while others can check their status online or by contacting the university’s information technology helpdesk.

It says that although the risk of identity theft is low, those affected should monitor their personal accounts and memberships for unusual activity in the coming months.

“We recognize how frustrating it is for individuals who have had personal data exposed,” the statement says.

Information security is a high priority for the university, it adds.

“Cyberattack attempts are on the rise with increasingly sophisticated methods to gain entry into IT systems. In response, the university has been steadily increasing the strength of our institutional information security systems and continues to do so.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry
Next story
‘They’re real cowards.’ Vandals fail to deter Shuswap senior from speaking out against racism

Just Posted

A warming bus could be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during last week’s cold snap. (Contributed)
Warming bus gets Vernon’s homeless out of the cold

Local man and volunteers drive around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is thrilled with the response from residents of Electoral Area D in regards to dog control. CSRD staff will analyze the data and report back to the board. (file photo)
Dog control survey results roll in for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Close to 400 residents of Area D, which includes Falkland, answer questions and issue comments

Penny Ketola, Linda Sellers and Judy Templeton's art is featured at Gallery Vertigo until Feb. 26. (Contributed)
Pandemic fails to break up Vernon paint partners

Women connect virtually and produce colourful show at Gallery Vertigo

The Roster Sports Club in Vernon has teamed up with the family of the late Rob LeNoury and North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society to offer the Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program for kids 8 to 14 to learn the racquet sport of squash. LeNoury (pictured) was a former competitive player and longtime club member who died in 2020. (Photo contributed)
Vernon club creates kids’ squash program in memory of former player

The Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program at The Roster Sports Club is aimed at kids aged 8 to 14

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Retired provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall, seen here getting his seasonal flu shot in November 2015, has returned to work on an advisory committee for COVID-19 research in B.C. (B.C. government)
B.C. pharmacists deliver a million influenza vaccinations

Will be ‘critical’ to mass COVID-19 immunization plan

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)
No injunction against Fraser Valley churches holding services in violation of health orders

B.C.’s chief justice denied an application for an injunction Wednesday morning

The City of Vernon is sending a letter to the provincial government to request that church be deemed an essential service amid the pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
LETTER: Vernon church backs province’s in-person worship ban

City of Vernon writes letter to province urging church be deemed essential

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)
Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public

North Shuswap Anti-racism Day is being held on February 22, in part to support Scotch Creek resident Mary Stewart who since last summer has posted 22 signs on her property speaking out against racism, all of which were torn down. (Contributed)
‘They’re real cowards.’ Vandals fail to deter Shuswap senior from speaking out against racism

Community members to make amends for 22 damaged signs with North Shuswap Anti-racism Day

Marcello Verna and Kimberly Ansell. (Facebook)
No recommendations on 2016 West Kelowna suspected murder-suicide: BC Coroner

Kimberly Janet Ansell and Marcello Quinn Verna were found dead on a path in 2016

A concept rendering of a newly-proposed 41-storey tower on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna alongside several other approved projects in the area. (Contributed)
Another sky-high residential tower proposed in downtown Kelowna

Plans for a 41-storey residential building were submitted to the city last week

Most Read