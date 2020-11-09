North Glenmore Elementary School. (Google Maps)

North Glenmore Elementary School. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19

SD23 has issued seven school exposure announcements in the Central Okanagan over the past two days

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

Interior Health has confirmed two more COVID-19 exposure within Kelowna elementary schools on Monday evening.

According to a news release from the Central Okanagan School District (SD23), a member of the school communities at both South Kelowna Elementary School and École Casorso Elementary School has tested positive for the virus. One case has been noted at each school.

A case was present in South Kelowna Elementary on Nov. 5 and 6, and another case was present in Casorso Elementary on Nov. 5 and 6.

As with the several other recent exposure events, SD23 has not confirmed whether the infected people are students, teachers or staff members at the school.

The news follows shortly after Interior Health confirmed a case of the virus at North Glenmore Elementary School earlier in the day, and four other exposure announcements on Nov. 8.

The school is the eighth in SD23 to record a case of the virus and the 11th within Central Okanagan schools as a whole.

View a full timeline of the virus within Central Okanagan schools below:

ORIGINAL STORY:

Interior Health has reported another case of COVID-19 within a Kelowna school.

A member of the North Glenmore Elementary School community has tested positive for the virus. Interior Health notes the exposure date as Nov. 6. The health authority updated its list of school exposures with the elementary school on Nov. 9.

The exposure follows four announced by the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) on Sunday, and several more in the past few weeks.

The school is the seventh in SD23 to record an exposure event and the 10th within Central Okanagan schools as a whole.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Elementary School

READ MORE: Single case of COVID-19 announced at West Kelowna’s Glenrosa Middle School

READ MORE: More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Collision-closed Vernon highway reopens to single-lane alternating traffic

Just Posted

A two-vehicle collision stalled southbound traffic on Highway 97 near the army camp in Vernon on Nov. 9, 2020. (Kerry Hutter - Contributed)
UPDATE: Collision-closed Vernon highway reopens to single-lane alternating traffic

Two-vehicle collision with unknown injuries closed highway Monday after snowfall

Vernon Magnums’ Boston Ciccone carries a Kelowna Junior Sun Grey defender with him into the endzone during Vernon’s 24-6 Southern Interior Football Conference Peewee Division clash in West Kelowna Saturday, Nov. 7. The win clinched first place in the division for the Magnums. (Photo submitted)
Vernon Magnums lock up first place

A 24-6 road win in Kelowna gives Peewee football squad first place in the SIFC

Penticton Vees goalie Kaeden Lane (left) and Vernon Vipers forward Tyler Carpendale keep their eyes on the puck during Penticton’s 4-0 B.C. Hockey League Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament win Friday, Nov. 6, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Hockey continues for Vernon Vipers

BC Hockey League cancels games involving Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Langley and Surrey re, COVID rules

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)
Bridge east of Enderby closed due to emergency

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road closed in both directions

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

North Glenmore Elementary School. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19

SD23 has issued seven school exposure announcements in the Central Okanagan over the past two days

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Kelowna resident Craig Burns visits with his grandson. (Alzheimer Society of B.C. photo)
Kelowna man with dementia joins campaign to keep loved ones connected

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. awareness campaign is called “Don’t change. Even if they do”

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Four arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Kamloops

The Nov. 8 shooting was the second incident in the past five weeks

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Most Read