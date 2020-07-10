Single lane traffic for Bella Vista in Vernon next week

Work planned for Monday, Wednesday to complete utility installation

Motorists can expect some traffic disruptions on Bella Vista Road next week.

On Monday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 15, City of Vernon crews will be around the 6400 block of Bella Vista Road to complete a water utility installation.

Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect between 7-4:30 p.m., in the area around two kilometres south west of Davison Orchards.

Traffic control personnel will be onsite to guide motorists.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area,” the City of Vernon said in a statement issued Thursday, July 9.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates your understanding.”

