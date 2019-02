Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle in a ditch in Lake Country

Emergency crews are reportedly being called to Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country, following a single vehicle crash.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. near Haldane Road.

There are reports of a vehicle in the ditch and BC Ambulance is attending the scene.

A power line may also be down in the area due to the crash.

More to come.

