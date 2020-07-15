Six affordable homes slated for Lumby

The village and Habitat for Humanity enter agreement to build on Shields Avenue

Michelle, Culic and her children, Tiana and Khayden, received the keys to their new home Wednesday, May 27, 2020, marking the completion of a housing project by Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. Now, the non-profit and Village of Lumby have entered an agreement to bring six homes to Shields Avenue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The Village of Lumby has entered into an agreement with Habitat for Humanity Okanagan to build six homes.

“I am pleased to announce that affordable home ownership is one step closer for Lumby residents,” Mayor Kevin Acton said.

The lot for the project slated for Shields Avenue will be donated by the village in exchange for civil upgrades to be completed by Habitat for Humanity.

Initial plans will see three home builds with the remaining three to be built out at a later date.

Timelines for the first phase of the project will be dependant on community engagement, local fundraising, project financing and the process of family qualifications — all of which can be lengthy, the non-profit housing organization said in its announcement July 15.

“To have the municipality engaged and committed to providing safe and affordable housing to their citizens is critical in the success of our mission that everyone deserves a place to call home,” CEO Andrea Manifold said.

“We know there is a housing crisis right now and we can come together to make a difference for families.”

Qualified families must have a need for decent, affordable housing and an ability to pay for and maintain a home.

Other criteria include living in the Okanagan for at least two years and one person must have a full time job within the family.

Families that qualify are required to contribute 500 service hours to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

READ MORE: Small steps toward reconciliation in Vernon

READ MORE: Armstrong Spallumcheen chamber supports Big Spend

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.