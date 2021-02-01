Inteirior Health reported 95 new cases in the region for Jan. 21, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Six COVID-19 deaths over weekend throughout Okanagan

Two in Vernon and one in West Kelowna care homes, three in community/hospital

Three more care home residents have died along with three more members of the community over the weekend.

Interior Health reports six deaths, for a total of 75. Vernon lost two members of its community – one at Noric House and one at Heritage Square. There was one additional death at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna and three deaths in the community/hospital.

“I’m sad to report that Interior Health lost another six people to COVID-19 over the weekend. While some of these individuals were living in long-term care homes, others were members of our community who passed in hospital,” Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown said. “I want to offer my condolences to the families and caregivers. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of COVID-19, so continue to use your layers of protection, stick to your immediate household and only travel if absolutely necessary to help us fight this pandemic, together.”

There were a total of 194 new cases in Interior Health over the weekend.

An outbreak has also been declared at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops. There are nine residents and three staff connected to this outbreak.

The following are updated figures following the weekend at area care homes:

· Royal Inland Hospital has 81 total cases: 30 patients and 51 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. (the patients are not new cases, but are previous cases now being connected to the outbreak identified during the investigation)

· Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 24 cases: 16 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents, 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 38 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with four deaths connected to this outbreak.

