Six Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19 through December

Six flights to or from YLW carried COVID-positive passengers

Six flights landing at or departing from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) this month carried COVID-19 positive passengers, according to a regularly updated exposure list from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Through December so far, three departures and three arrivals have been exposed to the virus. Those flights are as follows:

Dec. 2, Air Canada/Jazz flight 8413 from Kelowna to Vancouver (Rows 1–5 affected)

Dec. 2, WestJet flight 3163 from Calgary to Kelowna (Rows 15–19 affected)

Dec. 4, WestJet flight 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna (Rows 9–15 affected)

Dec. 4, Air Canada flight 8411 from Kelowna to Vancouver (Rows 4–10 affected)

Dec. 9, WestJet flight 188 from Kelowna to Calgary (Rows 1–4 affected)

Dec. 11, WestJet flight 3342 from Calgary to Kelowna (Rows 15–19 affected)

A full list of flight exposures is available at bccdc.ca.

