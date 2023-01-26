(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Six more weeks of winter? Okanagan’s groundhog, Okie, set to make grand decision Feb. 2

Come out to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre at 10 a.m to watch to see if Okie spots his shadow.

Okanagan’s beloved fur ball groundhog, Okie, has been pumping the iron hard in preparation for Groundhog Day on Feb. 2.

On the fateful day, the yellow-bellied marmot will emerge from his sleeping quarters to make the ground pronouncement on if there indeed will be six more weeks of winter.

The event will take place at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, and a number of local dignitaries, including Beach FM’s Rebecca Barton, will be present as Okie scurries out of his den.

“As a fan of winter, I am hoping Okie sees his shadow and runs back into his den and we can enjoy six more weeks of cozy, snowy nights,” said Barton.

The nature centre’s manager, Cheryl Hood, on the other hand, would rather see the “grassland animals renewing their spring and summer activity.”

The nature centre also plans to hold a 50/50 draw for people to estimate the date and time the first marmot emerges this spring.

At 10 a.m on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Nature Centre will be prepared by volunteers and organizers so that people will get a good view of Okie looking for his shadow outside of the Marmot City burrow.

It is free to attend, and hot chocolate will be available for viewers to shake off the last of the Okanagan winter.

