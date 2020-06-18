Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a six-vehicle rear-end incident on Highway 97 Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (File photo)

Six-vehicle incident gnarls traffic on Hwy. 97 in Vernon

Multi-vehicle incident shut highway down to single-lane traffic Wednesday afternoon

Six vehicles were involved in an accident that had Highway 97 down to single-lane traffic Wednesday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the multi-vehicle “chain reaction” incident near the intersection of 32nd Street and 16th Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m., June 17.

No extrication was needed to free anyone from vehicles, but firefighters had to clear the road of debris and fluids before lanes could reopen.

One person was transported to hospital with reported minor injuries.

Northbound traffic was backed up to the College Way area while single-lane traffic patterns were in effect.

VFRS cleared the scene around 4:10 p.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Ambulance Service also responded to the incident.

A police investigation is underway.

READ MORE: North Westside firefighters replaced after protesting suspension of chief, deputy

READ MORE: Vernon Caetani fundraiser going virtual in 2020

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna man sues Mountie, province after viral arrest
Next story
COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide

Just Posted

Straight pride ad sparks hate for Armstrong gym

Owner has pulled business cards, says everyone is welcome at the health club

Six-vehicle incident gnarls traffic on Hwy. 97 in Vernon

Multi-vehicle incident shut highway down to single-lane traffic Wednesday afternoon

North Westside firefighters replaced after protesting suspension of chief, deputy

The RDCO said they have since recruited other officers to maintain the level of service in the community

Surveillance camera catches vandal smashing up vehicle in Vernon park

Police are seeking more information on the suspect

Community Champion: Hugh Carter celebrates teamwork in volunteering

It was 1957 when Hugh Carter arrived from the Caribbean to pursue… Continue reading

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

RCMP, Northern Savings Credit Union working to recover funds, but ‘unsure if that will be possible’

Kelowna man sues Mountie, province after viral arrest

Tyler Russell alleged he is now suffering from PTSD and ongoing nightmares among others

Summerland council members receive more than $165,000 in remuneration and expenses

Pay details included in Statement of Financial Information for 2019

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Peace Arch Park to close amid dozens using it as loophole in COVID-19 border restrictions

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Okanagan Forest Task Force cleans up scrap yard, creates safe space for wildlife

The task force removed 37,411 pounds of garbage from an area off Postill Lake Road

Logging truck spill closes one lane of Highway 97A south of Sicamous

A power outage in the area may have been caused by the dropped logs.

Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

Industry alliance grateful, but says B.C. deserves more

Most Read