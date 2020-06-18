Six-vehicle incident gnarls traffic on Hwy. 97 in Vernon

Six vehicles were involved in an accident that had Highway 97 down to single-lane traffic Wednesday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the multi-vehicle “chain reaction” incident near the intersection of 32nd Street and 16th Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m., June 17.

No extrication was needed to free anyone from vehicles, but firefighters had to clear the road of debris and fluids before lanes could reopen.

One person was transported to hospital with reported minor injuries.

Northbound traffic was backed up to the College Way area while single-lane traffic patterns were in effect.

VFRS cleared the scene around 4:10 p.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Ambulance Service also responded to the incident.

A police investigation is underway.

