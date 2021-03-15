Sixth times a charm for Lake Country financial team

The District of Lake Country was awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for its 2019 report. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The District of Lake Country was awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for the sixth year in a row for the 2019 report.

“The finance team was happy to add another medallion to the plaque they received six years ago and have been adding a new medallion badge to ever since,” Mayor James Baker said.

The award is given to a government that successfully publishes an easily readable and efficiently organized annual financial report.

“We’re very proud that Lake Country has received this award from a professional organization that serves over 19,000 government finance professionals in the U.S. and Canada,” Baker said. “Lake Country remains committed to strong financial management. Tanya (Garost) and the Finance department team do an excellent job communicating the municipality’s financial story consistently and transparently.”

Chief Financial Officer Garost said this award provides peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing the reports.

“Receiving this award for six consecutive years is a significant achievement,” she said. “Getting the 2019 report in on time during a global pandemic in 2020 – with adjusted submission date criteria and other implications from COVID-19 – really speaks to the diligent, collective efforts of a well-qualified finance team that works hard to achieve the highest industry reporting standards.”

Finance clerk Cally Schmidt echoed the sentiments.

“It is amazing what you can accomplish if you have a great team,” she said. “Even during tough times, we grow and can succeed. Tough times don’t last, great teams do!”

