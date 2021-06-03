A concept rendering of the approved development along Lakeshore Road. (Contributed)

Sizable waterfront development approved in Kelowna

The development will consist of 345 homes in two towers right beside Gyro Beach

A new major waterfront development in Kelowna’s Pandosy area has received final approval from city council.

The development, set to be called Movala, will consist of 345 homes across two towers set right beside Boyce-Gyro Beach on the former Willow Creek Campground site. Council granted the 10 and 14-storey towers a development permit at a Tuesday night (June 1) public hearing.

While councillors expressed concern about Pandosy losing its “village” feel with the erection of larger structures, they voted in favour of the project by an 8-1 margin.

“When I first saw this most recent iteration, I was blown away,” added Mayor Basran.

“I think this could potentially be one of the nicest developments in our city.”

Seven members of the public spoke at the hearing, three opposed and four in favour of the sizable lakefront development. Coun. Charlie Hodge was the lone councillor in opposition.

“It’s the wrong spot, but it’s an absolutely fabulous building,” said Hodge.

Despite the significant height variance required, more than triple the allowed four storeys, the taller 14-storey tower is still shorter than Sopa Square up the street.

“This is an exciting time for our company,” said the CEO of developer Stober Group, Dave McAnerney. “After many years of owning the land and careful consultation, we look forward to building this significant residential community that is not only on a premium beachside location but steps away from shopping, cafes, restaurants and outdoor activities.”

In addition to the building’s 345 residential units, it will also offer commercial space.

