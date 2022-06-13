Size, costs top of public concern for Vernon’s proposed athletic park

The City of Vernon displayed new draft design concepts for the proposed athletic park at the former Kin Race Track site while set up at the Greater Vernon Community Expo on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon residents had the chance to give feedback on the revised concept plan for the proposed Kin Race Track Athletic Park and it was well received.

Two-thirds of respondents agree or somewhat agree that the concept plan meets the needs of themself and their family.

The plan includes a skate park, off-leash dog park, two turf fields, two baseball diamonds, an outdoor spray park, and an active living centre.

The public submitted 696 comments on the plan and a report to council states about half of the comments support the design.

Over 200 respondents felt other amenities should be considered like a bike skills park, volleyball dome, gymnastics facility, an outdoor pool, and more.

Many comments came in from the other side, with some saying there needs to be more amenities free and accessible to families, the plan is too big, and it takes away from the natural beauty in the area.

Twenty-five respondents expressed concern about upfront costs.

A report going in front of council June 13 states the public feedback did not change the proposed design.

