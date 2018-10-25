The pairs team of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford performing in Skate Canada International when it was last in Kelowna in 2014. —Image: Skate Canada

Skate Canada to return to Kelowna in 2019

International ice-skating event will take place at Prospera Place Oct. 25 to 27. 2019

Skate Canada is returning to Kelowna.

The city will host the 2019 Skate Canada International event at Prospera Place, October 25 to 27, 2019.

“We are thrilled to be heading back to Prospera Place and Kelowna for Skate Canada International,” said Debra Armstrong, CEO of Skate Canada.

“Skate Canada International will welcome some of the best skaters from around the world and we are more than confident that the city of Kelowna will be a gracious host and help us create an unforgettable event.”

Kelowna’s Mayor, Colin Basran, said the city will be proud to host some of the greatest skaters from around the world and looks forward to seeing them perform on a national stage here in his city.

“Kelowna’s young figure skaters will be inspired by the elite international talent on display, and our whole community will be energized by the experience of hosting this major sporting event for the second time in five years.”

The announcement that the event is coming to the city also caught the attention of Tourism Kelowna, which said it was proud to support the bid to bring the event back to the city. It was last hosted in Kelowna in 2014.

“Televised internationally, Skate Canada is a signature event that will generate more than $3 million in new, economic impact for Kelowna,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, Tourism Kelowna’s president and CEO. “Our world-class hospitality, hotels, and attractions look forward to welcoming the athletes and the fans to our beautiful region.”

The inaugural Skate Canada International was first held in 1973 in Calgary and the event was added to the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in 1995, the year the series began.

Skate Canada International is the second competition in the annual International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figuring Skating series. The other events take place in the United States (Skate America), Finland (ISU Grand Prix of Helsinki), Japan (NHK Trophy), Russia (Rostelecom Cup) and France (Internationaux de France).

