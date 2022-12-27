Skaters flock to Okanagan Lake to enjoy a frozen rink off Kin Beach just prior to Christmas in Vernon. (John Gallant Photography)

Skaters urged to check ice at North Okanagan lakes

Frozen lakes last week likely could leave some swimming this week

The recent cold snap saw local lakes freeze over, but the warming trend has officials warning about the dangers of thin ice.

“Skating on a frozen lake is a magical experience, going for an unexpected swim is not,” Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) advises.

“Most of our local lakes are not safe to go out on yet.”

Prior to Christmas, temperatures plummeted and saw several rinks being formed on Kal and Okanagan lakes.

But VSAR urges anyone considering stepping onto ice to measure first.

Ice should be 10 centimetres (four inches) thick before you walk out on it.

Drill a hole to measure the thickness of the clear ice.

“Throwing a rock is not a safe test,” VSAR said in a social media post showing when ice is thick enough for snowmobiles, vehicles and, T-Rex. “For everyone’s safety please leave all pet dinosaurs at home.”

Figure Skating

