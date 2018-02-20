Skier air lifted from Cherryville

Elementary school students get a close look at emergency services in action

Cherryville students got an up close look at emergency services in action this week.

An skier had to be air lifted from the area, which saw the Air Ambulance touch down near Cherryville Elementary.

“A big shout out to RCMP, Air Ambulance and BC Ambulance,” the school tweeted Monday. “Working together to evac a skier right across the street from us.”

The condition of the skier is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, students at Cherryville have been sharpening up their own ski skills with some outdoor education that brought them out for cross country skiing Thursday.


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Alberta shrugs off B.C. legal challenge on wine ban
Next story
Patrick Brown’s Tory leadership bid fate looms

Just Posted

Accident backs up Glenmore

Commuters in Lake Country, between Vernon and Kelowna, advised to avoid area

Skier air lifted from Cherryville

Elementary school students get a close look at emergency services in action

Resort adds third nordic master

SilverStar’s nordic manager becomes resort’s third nordic master after test completion

Technology Meet Up showcases full range of tech-industry careers in the Shuswap

Salmon Arm Economic Development Society spotlights high-tech frontrunners

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canucks blow three goal lead, lose to Avalanche in overtime

Vancouver struggled on the penalty kill, as Colorado scored all five goals on the powerplay

Widow of avalanche victim sues Golden lodge operator

A woman from Alberta is suing guides, their mountain guide association and the lodge operator for negligence

BC BUDGET: NDP hope to nix court delays with $15 million cash influx

Union says funding could stop sheriffs from leaving for higher paid jobs

Thompson, Chilcotin Steelhead Trout in danger of extinction

‘Once it’s gone, it’s not coming back’ says longtime Steelhead advocate Steve Rice.

Cattlemen urge B.C. to prevent erosion caused during 2017 wildfire season

Other concerns are fencing restoration and repair, and a lack of feed for cattle.

Patrick Brown’s Tory leadership bid fate looms

Brown’s bid to for Tory leadership to be decided on Wednesday

Students take on the math challenge

Vernon School District students study hard to take on the competitors at regional competition

Most Read