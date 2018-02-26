A skier was injured near Cherryville, in the Keefer Lake area, Monday and had to be airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital. (Keefer Lake Lodge photo)

Skier airlifted from Cherryville

North Okanagan incident prompts back country safety warning

A skier was seriously injured in Cherryville Monday afternoon.

The incident, reported as an avalanche, took place in the Keefer Lake area.

“A skier got caught up in a tree well,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out, but their services were not needed.

“The person was rescued and taken out by a heliskiing helicopter,” said Trevor Honigman, SAR director.

This is the second incident in less than a week where an injured skier had to be airlifted out of Cherryville.

See Skier ai lifted from Cherryville

Following the recent incidents, those out in the back country are cautioned to be safe.

“With snow conditions it’s recommended that people are exremely careful and always ski and enjoy the outdoors with the proper safety equipment and being able to communicate if they are ever in trouble,” said Honigman.

For more information visit www.adventuresmart.ca


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
A most delicious competition at the Mall at Piccadilly
Next story
Skier airlifted from Cherryville

Just Posted

Skier airlifted from Cherryville

North Okanagan incident prompts back country safety warning

Prairie singer brings ‘front porch jams’ to Vernon

Dan Davidson is on tour with Brett Kissel, stopping at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre March 12

Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

Tickets now on sale through the Ticket Seller

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Stand-up comedians laugh into the arts centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff March 10

Vernon walkers brave the cold in support of those in need

Pounding the pavement for the Upper Room Mission

B.C. NDP getting employer push-back on health care tax

Carole James says she’ll consult not-for-profits, municipalities

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Skier airlifted from Cherryville

North Okanagan incident prompts back country safety warning

Greyhound passenger speaks of chaos and fear during Coquihalla crash

Surrey woman Jane Green recounts terrifying moments, and a good emergency response

What’s Up: March

Night sky activity from the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada

Researcher will discuss opioid crisis during Vernon visit to Okanagan College

Researcher digs deeper into the provincial overdose crisis

Paternity leave, deficit, cybersecurity: what to expect in the 2018 federal budget

Federal budget to be announced on Tuesday

Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

Evidence should trump emotion in Calgary 2026 Olympic bid discussion: mayor

Most Read