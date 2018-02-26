Skier airlifted from Cherryville

A skier was seriously injured in Cherryville Monday afternoon.

The incident, reported as an avalanche, took place in the Keefer Lake area.

“A skier got caught up in a tree well,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out, but their services were not needed.

“The person was rescued and taken out by a heliskiing helicopter,” said Trevor Honigman, SAR director.

This is the second incident in less than a week where an injured skier had to be airlifted out of Cherryville.

Following the recent incidents, those out in the back country are cautioned to be safe.

“With snow conditions it’s recommended that people are exremely careful and always ski and enjoy the outdoors with the proper safety equipment and being able to communicate if they are ever in trouble,” said Honigman.

For more information visit www.adventuresmart.ca



