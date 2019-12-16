Skiing through history at SilverStar

Before the gondola and Comet Ski Pack, SilverStar was a different kind of ski hill

Photos courtesy of Vernon Museum and Archives and SilverStar Satellite Museum

Before the gondola, Comet Six Pack, Powder Gulch Express and Silver Woods Express were even imagined there was a vibrant and exciting ski culture at SilverStar.

What was it like? Who started it all? Drop by The Pinnacles Suites for après ski from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 to sip some cider, enjoy some Christmas treats and discover all the answers. Ginny Halls huge mural will transport yourself back to a view from the original day lodge in the early ‘70s.

The lobby and lounge have been transformed with a Timeline Chronology, photos and story boards. Find out more about the founding fathers, the cabin colony history and the JT Mutrie ski jump. Take a few minutes to study the timeline outlining SilverStar’s history from the days of Cornelius O’Keefe’s 1896 silver mines to the skiers of the early ‘80s.

Marvel at the replica of the sign celebrating the 1939 opening of the Scenic Highway inviting summer visitors to drive to the summit of SilverStar for the first time to enjoy the view. New descriptive plaques outline stories of the first lifts, ski school shenanigans with Willie Leitner and Gerry Goudge and tales of the original groomers and packers that began the tradition of SilverStar’s corduroy slopes.

Come share your stories, reminisce about past ski adventures, tell a few tall tales.

— Patti Lefkos is the public relations specialist for the SilverStar Museum committee

Previous story
‘I hate you’: Student tells former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited her

Just Posted

Vernon Dream Auction works local and international magic

Community support of November Kalamalka Rotary Gala funds life-changing projects

Third public washroom location flushed in Vernon

Council votes to put new loo in transit exchange not Linear Park

Sagmoen’s arrest deemed valid: Justice

Justice Beames ruled the arrest of Curtis Sagmoen in 2017 was lawful

City of Vernon strikes new deal with CUPE

Agreement will see incremental wage increases of two per cent a year over five years.

Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Vernon

Hear the Music presents two Okanagan shows

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

‘I hate you’: Student tells former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited her

Bradley Furman’s sentencing hearing continues tomorrow

Story told by B.C. dad who killed daughters ‘defies logic,’ says judge

Victim impact statements start Tuesday at Andrew Berry’s sentencing hearing in Victoria

Nine-year-old Penticton boy faces return of lung tumours

After a year free of cancer, Wills is back at B.C. Children’s Hospital

Multi-vehicle accident east of Revelstoke; Highway 1 closed

DriveBC said to expect heavy delays

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

RCMP bomb squad called after suspicious item found at Salmon Arm Chances Casino

Building evacuated on evening of Dec. 14 after item discovered by staff

Most Read