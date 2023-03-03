Demand for construction and skilled trades workers is higher than ever. (Pixabay photo)

Demand for construction and skilled trades workers is higher than ever. (Pixabay photo)

SkillsTradeBC hosts open houses in Kelowna, Vernon

Check out the open houses in Vernon on March 7 and Kelowna on March 8

SkillsTradeBC is hosting two open houses in the Okanagan as part of a provincial roadshow to help introduce the newly mandated Skilled Trades Certification.

Open houses will be held in Kelowna and Vernon for those interested in how the mandatory program may impact their trade.

Formally known as the Industry Training Authority, the now-named SkilledTradesBC has been tasked by the provincial government with implementing a compulsory certification trades program (Skilled Trades Certification). The new program will require trades to either be registered as an apprentice or challenge an exam for certification.

Over the next 10 years, B.C. is projected to have more than 85,000 job openings, many of them in the trades sector.

SkilledTradesBC leaders, local apprenticeship advisors, and Skilled Trades Certification advisors will be hosting the free drop-in event.

Open houses will take place at:

VERNON – March 7, drop-in between 4 – 6 p.m. at the Prestige Vernon Lodge & Conference Centre, 3914 32nd St.

KELOWNA – March 8, drop-in between 4 – 6 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre, 2170 Harvey Avenue.

