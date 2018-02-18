Sledding revved for recovery centre

Adult and Teen Challenge BC’s Sled for Eternity returns to SilverStar Mountain Resort Feb. 24

A sledder gears up for the second Adult and Teen Challenge BC Sled for Eternity event at SilverStar Mountain Resort Feb. 24. The event raises funds for Adult and Teen Challenge Okanagan Men’s Centre, a 22-bed facility in Lake Country. (Photo submitted)

It’s about raising money to support those in need, and having fun while doing it.

That’s the thought process behind Adult and Teen Challenge BC’s second Sled for Eternity, which returns to SilverStar Mountain Resort Saturday, Feb. 24.

Sled for Eternity is an event that takes participants on a one-day snowmobile trail ride in the morning, with the event culminating in a banquet complete with a hot buffet at the Village Green, in support of Okanagan recovery programs.

“Our hope is to also raise awareness,” said Mark De Koning, Okanagan regional director of operations. “It’s an epidemic going on in our province right now.”

Last year’s event brought in 30 riders who raised more than $54,000.

“Whoever raises the most is walking away with a $20,000 snowmobile,” De Koning said, adding that the Polaris RMK pro 800 is the top prize, with a total of $30,000 worth of donated prizes to give away.

Funds raised help support the Adult and Teen Challenge Okanagan Men’s Centre, a 22-bed facility in Lake Country.

“What we provide (at the centre) is a one-year residential treatment program,” said De Koning, who graduated from the program himself in 2007.

This year, De Koning hopes to raise $75,000 before expenses for the centre. “Let’s really make this a fantastic event,” De Koning said.

Sledders can sign up for the event online at www.teenchallengebc.com. Registration is $50.

