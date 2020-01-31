Slice of appreciation for Vernon officers

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were surprised with cake from a local bakery on Jan. 31. Tomorrow (Feb. 1) marks the RCMP Appreciation Day and several events will take place to mark the occasion. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Facebook)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a very tasty surprise in advance of British Columbia’s first RCMP Appreciation Day on Saturday.

“Our officers and civilian staff want to thank the local bakery that dropped off this amazing cake in support of RCMP Appreciation Day,” the police wrote in a Facebook post.

“We are so grateful for the support and numerous thank yous that have come in during this past week,” it reads.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster read from the proclamation on Dec. 17, 2019, at the Vernon museum declaring Feb. 1 as RCMP Appreciation Day in British Columbia.

“It’s just a thank you for the 100 years of service,” Foster said.

Saturday also marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the push for an appreciation day was spearheaded by local efforts.

“This (Vernon RCMP Appreciation) committee, chaired by Martin Von Holst, has worked hard over the past six months to bring attention to the 100th anniversary of dedicated service by Royal Canadian Mounted Police to communities across Canada,” a museum spokesperson said earlier this year.

North Okanagan-Shuswap Member of Parliament Mel Arnold had also been pushing for this day on a national level on the front lines in Ottawa.

In June, he introduced a bill to establish Feb. 1 as a day to recognize, honour and appreciate Canada’s police force and the service they’ve provided since it was established in 1920.

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the RCMP and RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C., the Greater Vernon Museum is encouraging businesses and citizens to place free window placards in shop and car windows, “as a sign to RCMP members that we value their work.”

The cards are available for pickup at the Downtown Vernon Association, Greater Vernon Museum and Archive and the Chamber of Commerce.

Several events will take place to mark the occasion as well.

Students of School District No. 22 will be producing classroom projects while learning about the roles RCMP and first responders play in the community. The finalized projects will be on display at the museum.

The museum is hosting an open house Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. There, visitors can learn more of the history behind the Mounties in Vernon.

And tonight, the Vernon Vipers will salute the RCMP at their 7 p.m. game against Prince George at Kal Tire Place. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear red in honour of the special day Saturday.

