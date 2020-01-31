Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were surprised with cake from a local bakery on Jan. 31. Tomorrow (Feb. 1) marks the RCMP Appreciation Day and several events will take place to mark the occasion. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Facebook)

Slice of appreciation for Vernon officers

Local bakery surprises officers with cake before RCMP Appreciation Day

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a very tasty surprise in advance of British Columbia’s first RCMP Appreciation Day on Saturday.

“Our officers and civilian staff want to thank the local bakery that dropped off this amazing cake in support of RCMP Appreciation Day,” the police wrote in a Facebook post.

“We are so grateful for the support and numerous thank yous that have come in during this past week,” it reads.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster read from the proclamation on Dec. 17, 2019, at the Vernon museum declaring Feb. 1 as RCMP Appreciation Day in British Columbia.

“It’s just a thank you for the 100 years of service,” Foster said.

Saturday also marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the push for an appreciation day was spearheaded by local efforts.

“This (Vernon RCMP Appreciation) committee, chaired by Martin Von Holst, has worked hard over the past six months to bring attention to the 100th anniversary of dedicated service by Royal Canadian Mounted Police to communities across Canada,” a museum spokesperson said earlier this year.

North Okanagan-Shuswap Member of Parliament Mel Arnold had also been pushing for this day on a national level on the front lines in Ottawa.

In June, he introduced a bill to establish Feb. 1 as a day to recognize, honour and appreciate Canada’s police force and the service they’ve provided since it was established in 1920.

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the RCMP and RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C., the Greater Vernon Museum is encouraging businesses and citizens to place free window placards in shop and car windows, “as a sign to RCMP members that we value their work.”

The cards are available for pickup at the Downtown Vernon Association, Greater Vernon Museum and Archive and the Chamber of Commerce.

Several events will take place to mark the occasion as well.

Students of School District No. 22 will be producing classroom projects while learning about the roles RCMP and first responders play in the community. The finalized projects will be on display at the museum.

The museum is hosting an open house Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. There, visitors can learn more of the history behind the Mounties in Vernon.

And tonight, the Vernon Vipers will salute the RCMP at their 7 p.m. game against Prince George at Kal Tire Place. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear red in honour of the special day Saturday.

READ MORE: ‘Truly heroic’: police officer pulls man from car in freezing Vernon creek

READ MORE: Province proclaims RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass
Next story
B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

Just Posted

Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Prices are as low as $113.9 per litre in Penticton and as high as $127.9 in Kelowna

Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Club shows off its own history with free ride

‘Truly heroic’: police officer pulls man from car submerged in frigid Vernon creek

RCMP Staff Sgt. Major Robert Daly jumped into action Jan. 24 while off duty with his daughter

History in Pics: Vernon prep school boys hit the ice

Hockey has always been a go-to winter activity for people of all… Continue reading

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

‘It makes me sick’: Kelowna murderer apologizes to Christopher Ausman’s family

Steven Pirko was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in June 2019

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

Two-day Monashee Mountain Festival to include mix of rock and country

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

Indigenous woman settles lawsuit against Kelowna RCMP after sex-assault interrogation

During questioning the RCMP asked if she was “turned on” while being raped

Most Read