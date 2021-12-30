Westside Road was virtually untouched Thursday morning with deep snow heading north. (Dave Lastik photo)

Slick roads reported across the North Okanagan

Snow sends tanker truck into ditch near Cherryville

A large truck in the ditch has closed a shoulder of Highway 6 near Cherryville Thursday morning.

DriveBC reports the incident is between Sugar Lake and Ringle roads.

Area resident Candice Robertson said it is a tanker truck near the Whitecotton’s B&B, according to reports from her husband.

“He was driving past and says the guy in the truck is trying to make sure no one gets hurt. So watch out. Be mindful of road conditions.”

There are also two vehicles in the ditch up Commonage Road near Predator Ridge.

There were reports of deep snow at the north end of Westside Road Thursday morning, but crews appear to have plowed since.

Caution is urged on all area highways due to snow and ice.

Road conditions on Highway 97A between Armstrong and Vernon Thursday, Dec. 30. (Phaedra Budda-Idzan photo)

