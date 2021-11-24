Monthly permits for 2022 parking at City of Vernon lots, including the parkade (pictured) will be available for purchase beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6. (Google Maps)

Monthly permits for 2022 parking at City of Vernon lots, including the parkade (pictured) will be available for purchase beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6. (Google Maps)

Slight delay for sale of Vernon monthly parking permits

Permits for city-owned lots and the parkade will be for sale starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6

It will be a few extra days before you can purchase 2022 monthly permits for City of Vernon lots and the parkade.

Normally available for sale on the first business day in December, the permits will now be ready for purchase on Monday, Dec. 6, starting at 8:30 a.m.

“Over the last few years, the city has found some people line up very early to purchase their passes,” said communications and grants manager Christy Poirier. “This has resulted in people standing outside in the cold, and considering the time of year, the weather can be unpredictable.”

The city amended its processes in 2020 to provide an opportunity for people to walk through council chambers (maintaining COVID protocols) and lineup inside city hall.

Advance voting for the Dec. 4 byelection is taking place in chambers Dec. 1 and 2, and that room is booked Dec. 3, so the earliest the city could begin selling permits was Dec. 6.

Parking permit sales are on a first come, first served basis.

There will be changes that take effect for city surface lot as of Jan. 1, 2022:

• The south Transit lot (3011-31st Ave.) will be PaybyPhone only for hourly and daily rates;

• The north Transit lot ( 3004-32nd Ave.) will remain a monthly parking lot;

• There will be extra monthly stalls available for purchase in the large 31st Avenue lot (31st Avenue and 29th Street) that was realigned this fall.

There will be some changes to some city surface lots as of Jan. 1. For more information on parking in Vernon, visit the city’s website at www.vernon.ca/parking.

READ MORE: Bylaw changes shored up to deal with Vernon boats

READ MORE: VERNON VOTES: 11 choices for council byelection


