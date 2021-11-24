Slight delay for sale of Vernon monthly parking permits

It will be a few extra days before you can purchase 2022 monthly permits for City of Vernon lots and the parkade.
Normally available for sale on the first business day in December, the permits will now be ready for purchase on Monday, Dec. 6, starting at 8:30 a.m.
“Over the last few years, the city has found some people line up very early to purchase their passes,” said communications and grants manager Christy Poirier. “This has resulted in people standing outside in the cold, and considering the time of year, the weather can be unpredictable.”
The city amended its processes in 2020 to provide an opportunity for people to walk through council chambers (maintaining COVID protocols) and lineup inside city hall.
Advance voting for the Dec. 4 byelection is taking place in chambers Dec. 1 and 2, and that room is booked Dec. 3, so the earliest the city could begin selling permits was Dec. 6.
There will be some changes to some city surface lots as of Jan. 1. For more information on parking in Vernon, visit the city’s website at www.vernon.ca/parking.
