Snowy conditions on Highway 97 are affecting driving in the South Okanagan. This photo was taken Dec. 22 between Summerland and Penticton. (Contributed)

Snowy conditions on Highway 97 are affecting driving in the South Okanagan. This photo was taken Dec. 22 between Summerland and Penticton. (Contributed)

Slippery sections on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Motorists urged to use caution when driving

Portions of Highway 97 in the South Okanagan are slippery, creating challenges for motorists.

According to a DriveBC report from Dec. 22 at 9:40 a.m., Highway 97 from the Kaleden Junction south had snow and slippery sections. Similar conditions were observed in other parts of the region.

READ ALSO: B.C. government warns strong storms will clash with ‘Arctic air’ over the holidays

In Summerland, police had responded to a single-vehicle accident in the community, but not on the highway.

While crews have been clearing streets and highways, there are some slick patches, Summerland RCMP say.

According to the Environment Canada weather forecast, snow flurries and freezing drizzle are in the forecast for the day, with periods of snow forecast for the night of Dec. 22.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrivingSnowWeather

Previous story
Trudeau pushes back at Biden’s messaging on safe COVID-19 holiday gatherings
Next story
Colder than usual weather in the Okanagan no surprise: Environment Canada

Just Posted

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking information on a Vernon man in his 50s being found badly burned near Polson Park at the intersection of 32nd Street and 25th Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. (File photo)
Vernon man found badly burned

Interior Health notified School District 83 of exposures to COVID-19 at schools in Enderby, Salmon Arm and Armstrong on Dec. 21, 2021. (Google Maps image)
COVID-19 exposures reported at 5 North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

Recipient Ray Thompson and his wife (from left), ICU staff Aides Hofer, OR staff Summer Zaino, recipient Judy Mori, BC Transplant staff Karly Mardsen and recipient Fiona Walker at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (Contributed)
Hospital staff thanked for saving lives in Vernon

Melinda Warnock, pictured with her daughter Brianna, suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV Dec. 16. (GoFundMe image)
UPDATE: GoFundMe allows daughter to be with Vernon woman hit by SUV