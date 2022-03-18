Slippery slope closes Vernon trail

The stairs leading down to BX Falls have been closed until further notice due to slippery conditions. (RDNO photo)

Slick conditions have closed a popular trail.

The stairs leading down to BX Falls have been closed until further notice due to slippery conditions.

“RDNO trails do not receive winter maintenance and trail users are encouraged to proceed with caution where ice or other natural hazards exist,” the Regional District of North Okanagan said.

A young child recently slipped on the stairs, tumbling a distance and hitting a tree. Fortunately, no major injuries were sustained and they left with scrapes and bruises.

