The City of Armstrong plans to remove a buildup of sludge from a cell at the sewage treatment facility on Adair Street starting July 2, 2020. (File)

Sludge removal in Armstrong stinky work

City of Armstrong works to increase capacity at sewage treatment facility, but smells may be side effect

If something smells strange around Adair Street, it could be linked to the work the City of Armstrong is doing to remove a buildup of sludge from the sewage treatment facility.

Work is expected to begin July 2 and could take up to two-and-a-half weeks to complete, the city said Monday, June 29.

While city crews work to remove sludge from a cell at the sewage treatment facility on Adair Street, odors may be a result.

The city offered its gratitude for residents’ patience as crews work to complete the project as quickly as possible.

The intent of this is to increase the long-term capacity at the facility and the City of Armstrong is hopeful the removal of the sludge will have positive impacts on seasonal odor issues Armstrong has historically dealt with from sanitary cells.

