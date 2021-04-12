Small Business Spotlight columnist focuses on a Vernon cornerstone: Vernon Teach and Learn. (Sam McNair - Contributed)

Small Business Spotlight: Vernon shop educates through fun

Vernon Teach and Learn is a community cornerstone for education resources… and ice cream

Sam McNair

Small Business Spotlight

The ability to learn so quickly is what makes humans special and it’s why we have accomplished so much in our existence.

Additionally, the ability to learn and retain information is at it’s strongest during the childhood stage.

It’s likely why elementary schools and high schools cram so much into their curriculum — although, getting children to sit still long enough to actually learn is another matter.

This, of course, is why businesses like Vernon Teach and Learn exist; to supply both teachers and homeschooling parents with the tools they need to make learning both fun and productive!

Teach and Learn has been around for longer than you would think, having been around the Vernon area for 31 years since the now-owner Lynella Henke and her parents started it.

The idea for the store came during the ’90s when Lynella’s mother Mavis, who was a teacher at the time, was finding it difficult to locate resources for her classroom.

The store originally started from the family’s basement but quickly grew in size as they cycled through a handful of locations, soon finding the perfect spot downtown on 30th Avenue.

“We love being downtown… there are so many unique businesses here!” Lynella said. “And being a family-run business, we get to choose our own hours, which is a big plus.”

Now managed by Lynella and her husband, Trevor, the store offers traditional learning supplies such as planners, binders, and coloured pencils, as well as toys of all kinds.

Toys are important to the education of young minds as they can stimulate the mind and inspire new ideas!

And it would be unfortunate if I forgot to mention the coolest feature, in my opinion: their home-learning kits.

These kits are jam-packed with everything a parent needs to help bolster their child’s creativity and curiosity, an example being their soon-to-be-released butterfly larvae kit.

So, as we continue to navigate these complicated times of self-isolation and you find your children to be growing more and more restless, think of Vernon Teach and Learn — a business that cares deeply about the well-being and education of Vernon’s youth, which is something, I think, we can all get behind!

Sam McNair is a fan of adventure novels, as well as writing about the people and places that make Vernon a great place to live. He got his diploma in Writing and Publishing from Okanagan College in 2020.

READ MORE: Small Business Spotlight: Vernon’s Fig Bistro keeps personal touch amid pandemic

READ MORE: Small Business Spotlight: Vernon bookstore specializes in more than literature

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man who went missing while exploring West Kelowna trails located
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

Just Posted

A car sheared a Hydro pole and the driver was pinned by a fence pole on 43rd Avenue Saturday, April 10. (Carmen Jasper photo)
Driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash into Vernon yard

Impaired driving investigation underway after driver shears Hydro pole and narrowly misses being impailed

Clarence Fulton is the latest in six Vernon schools to have COVID-19 exposures. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 exposures at six Vernon schools

List has grown over the last week, sending more students home for self-isolation

Mainly clear and sunny skies are expected for the Okanagan-Shuswap region this week. (Maxpixels photo)
Warm, sunny week ahead in Okanagan-Shuswap

Daytime highs will reach the low 20s with mainly clear skies this week

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
No criminality suspected in sudden death in Vernon

Police responded to reports of a body near an Anderson Way business Sunday

Small Business Spotlight columnist focuses on a Vernon cornerstone: Vernon Teach and Learn. (Sam McNair - Contributed)
Small Business Spotlight: Vernon shop educates through fun

Vernon Teach and Learn is a community cornerstone for education resources… and ice cream

People take part in an anti-curfew protest in Montreal on Sunday April 11, 2021. Hundreds of people gathered in Old Montreal tonight in defiance of a new 8 p.m. curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante
VIDEO: Hundreds defy Montreal’s 8 p.m. curfew in violent, destructive protest

Quebec reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as five additional deaths linked to the virus

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to register people ages 40+ for COVID-19 vaccines in April

Appointments are currently being booked for people ages 66 and up

Interior Health improves access to mental health supports amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Stock)
Interior Health connects people to mental health resources amid COVID

310-MHSU line receives positive feedback in early months of rollout

Kelowna-based company GTEC Cannabis Co. has paid off $6 million in debts. (GTEC Cannabis Co. - Facebook)
Kelowna cannabis company pays off $6M debt

GTEC Cannabis Co. is now one of the few debt-free companies in the sector

Construction has begun on Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, with lengthy closures on the way. (Claire Palmer photo) Construction has begun on Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, with lengthy closures planned for the next four weeks. (Claire Palmer photo)
24-hour Trans-Canada closures begin east of Golden

It’s the final phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon construction project, which is realigning and widneing the higwya

A volunteer disinfects a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
For Canadian Muslims, second pandemic Ramadan is a time of hope and sadness

Many members of the association are trying to find ways ‘to help people stay connected to one another’

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performed Exsultate, a live-streamed all-Mozart concert, on April 10. (Contributed)
REVIEW: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra exalts in Mozart

Live-streamed, all-Mozart concert was held on April 10

South Surrey farmland, March 2020. The province’s crackdown on secondary residences sparked protests that have the NDP government engaged in a lengthy rewrite of its legislation. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)
B.C. NDP now wants to keep even ‘non-farmers’ on the land

‘Grandfathering’ of second residences extended again

Photos of Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office of Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks say 25 players and coaches have tested positive during a COVID-19 outbreak that involves a variant of the virus. It is now the biggest reported outbreak in the NHL this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks’ return to practice pushed back as player added to COVID protocol list

COVID outbreak has led to eight games being cancelled

Most Read