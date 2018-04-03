Small dog viciously mauled by large dog in Salmon Arm

A small dog was mauled viciously by a large and aggressive dog on the side of a busy Salmon Arm road on Tuesday, April 2.

Darcy Keehn was one of the first on the scene, which was just north of Setters Pub on 30th Street NE. Keehn was driving to work shortly before 4 p.m. when he happened upon the larger dog sinking its teeth into the smaller one as the small dog’s owner looked on helplessly.

Keehn jumped out of his car and began kicking the dog, but even the impact of his steel-toed boots couldn’t get it to unclench its jaw.

Keehn observed an older woman lying on the ground and another woman on her knees holding on to a second dog as the first attacked the small dog. He described both larger dogs as pitbulls.

“Everybody was screaming so I of course pulled over and ran across the road and started kicking the pitbull with steel toed boots. It was like kicking a stump, it didn’t even look at me. I must have kicked it at least 10 times, maybe more.”

The second large dog did not join the attack.

“I don’t know if it was her dog or whose, she was just screaming, ‘get it off, get it off’ and the other lady was screaming, ‘it’s killing my dog,’” Keehn said.

Keehn said the distressing scene and the dog seemingly impervious to his kicks led his adrenaline to take over, making his recollection of the events a blur. He tried to get another man who was mowing a nearby yard to help and by the time they returned, others people had arrived and were trying to free the small dog.

Keehn left the scene and continued on his way to work as an RCMP officer was arriving.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sergeant Scott West said the RCMP helped transfer the dog that was attacked and its owner to a local vet and gave their file on the incident to the City of Salmon Arm’s animal control contractor in order to assist with their investigation into the incident.

Dog control officer Pat Ellis who is contracted by the city said the caretaker of the attacking dog has agreed to have the dog euthanized and plans to do so Wednesday. The dog was identified by its caretaker as an American Bulldog.

“We will definitely be making sure that she does put the dog down,” Ellis said.

Ellis said she is uncertain in what way the second large dog on the scene was involved, but the woman looking after the dangerous dog owned a second dog. She added the woman does not own the dog that attacked the small dog, but said she is looking after it for her ex-husband.

The woman with the attacking dog told Ellis that she wouldn’t bring it in the house because she was afraid for her kids.

Ellis said the woman could be fined up to $500 for the dog’s actions. Animal control has not received any complaints about the dog in the past.

“As far as we’re concerned, if you’re looking after it, you’re responsible,” she said.

Ellis is waiting on a statement from the woman whose dog was the victim of the attack. She said the dog was very seriously injured but was still alive as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.