Small fire sparks fear in Vernon homeowner

A spark quickly turned into flames Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures passed 35 degrees Celsius, giving a BX homeowner a fright.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called out to a residence in the 2500 block of East Vernon Road just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, but by the time they arrived, only a black mark remained.

#VernonBC fire crews are responding to reports of a wildfire near the East Vernon Road and Pottery Road intersection. More to come. pic.twitter.com/b1F8oNH7wr — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) June 22, 2021

The homeowner said they weren’t positive if it was a spark from a tractor or a cigarette butt that ignited the grass along the fenceline, but by the time they raced to get the hose, the flames swelled.

“It was coming straight for our house,” the homeowner said of the fire in a next door hay field.

Luckily, they were able to douse it before it could spread on one of the hottest days this month, so far.

