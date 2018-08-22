Small fires ignite in Shuswap

A series of small fires are being reported across the Shuswap

  • Aug. 22, 2018 7:19 a.m.
  • News

Several spot sized fires have ignited around the Shuswap in the last two days, all suspected to be lightning caused.

BC Wildfire is reporting three fires near Celista that started on Aug. 20; the North Humamilt Lake fire is an estimated at 4 hectares, the North Humamilt Creek blaze is an estimated .01 hectare, and a fire near Celista Humamilt Forest Service Road is believed to be 6 hectares in size.

On Tuesday, three more fires were reported.

The Scotch-Cross Creek blaze is an estimated .10 hectares in size, while closer to the Anstey-Hunakwa Provincial park the Second Creek fire is 1.10 hectares and just Northwest of Malakwa is a small spot sized blaze.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan firefighters lend a hand to northern B.C.
Next story
Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations

Just Posted

Enderby man killed in highway crash

Happened on Highway 97A north of Enderby Saturday just before 1 a.m.

Okanagan air quality to deteriorate again

That clearing trend isn’t expected to last.

Taylor announces Vernon mayoral candidacy

Recent chair of Vernon’s Activate Safety Task Force, Darrin Taylor, is running for mayor

Vernon killer denied absolute discharge by B.C. Court of Appeal

Kenneth Scott Barter remains “significant threat to public”: decision

New fire spotted near Mabel

Spot-sized blaze on the Enderby side of the lake

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed Salmon Arm

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A North Okanagan woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

Homeless former BCHL/NHL player in TSN documentary

Former Penticton Knights player Joe Murphy is the focus of a TSN original feature

More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

Most Read