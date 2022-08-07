Small wildfire east of Enderby under control

A four-person B.C. Wildfire Service crew will patrol and monitor a .04 hectare-sized wildfire classified as under control Sunday, Aug. 7, near Kingfisher east of Enderby. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck - file photo)

A fire slightly larger that spot-sized has been brought under control near Kingfisher by B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire broke out Saturday, Aug. 6.

A spokesperson for the Kamloops Wildfire Centre said Sunday, Aug. 7, that a crew of four went to the scene of the .04 hectare fire Saturday evening, worked through the night, stayed over and resumed working on the blaze Sunday morning.

The fire is classified as under control, so will not get larger in size. The crew is doing patrol and extinguishing hot spots that pop up.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

The BCWS’ dashboard shows there are 58 active fires in the Kamloops zone, five starting in the past two days.

bc wildfiresNorth Okanagan Regional District