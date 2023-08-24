Small wildfire ignites in North Okanagan

A new, spot-sized wildfire sparked in the North Okanagan east of Vernon Thursday afternon.

The fire, believed to have been caused by lightning, is located 10 kilometres up Outlet forest service road, east of Lumby and south of Monashee Provincial Park, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is an estimated 0.009 hectares. It was discovered at 3:22 p.m. Aug. 24.

“Bucket helicopter just went over my house,” John Joyce posted in the Around the Bushes of Cherryville Facebook group around 5:30 p.m.

More to come.

