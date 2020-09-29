BC Wildifire Services crew is working on a small wildfire north of Lumby on the Butters Forest Service Road that is suspected to be human-caused. (BC Wildfire Services photo)

Small wildfire near Lumby under control

Blaze broke out on Butters Forest Service Road Sunday, Sept. 29

BC Wildfire Services crews continue to monitor a small blaze north of Lumby that broke out Sunday, Sept. 27 three kilometres up the Butters Forest Service Road.

Fire information officer Gagan Lidhran said Tuesday, Sept. 29, the fire is .07 hectares in size and classified as under control.

“We had a crew of five working on it and they were able to get a perimetre set up around the fire so it was fully guarded,” she said. “There is no physical smoke meaning it’s received sufficient suppression. The crew made good progress on it.”

The fire, suspected to be human-caused, will be reassessed Tuesday by crews.

