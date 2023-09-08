A small wildfire northwest of Vernon is being held at 0.1 hectares as of Friday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Small wildfire northwest of Vernon being held

The wildfire is 0.1 hectares in size

A small wildfire that sparked northwest of Vernon Thursday is classified as being held, meaning it’s not expected to grow further under current conditions.

The wildfire, near Upper Gurney Creek, is an estimated size of 0.1 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service.

It is believed that lightning was the cause of the fire.

BC Wildfire Service says two initial attack crews are tackling the fire, each made up of three to five firefighters. A bucket helicopter is also being utilized.

The wildfire was discovered just after 9 a.m. Thursday and its status was downgraded from out of control to being held Friday morning.

