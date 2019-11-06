Smile Cookies raise $18K for Vernon hospital

Local Tim Hortons owners donate proceeds of cookie fundraiser to VJH

The people of Vernon love their Smile Cookies from Tim Hortons. They love them so much in fact, $18,774 was raised through local sales for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“We were blown away by the success of this year’s Smile Cookie campaign,” Tim’s operations manager Danica Currie said. “We are tremendously proud of how our team members and guests came together to raise funds for health care in our community.”

The chocolate-chunk cookies decorated with blue eyes and that unforgettable and delicious pink smile have been sold by Tim Hortons countrywide to support a variety of children’s charities and hospital foundations since 1996 and Currie said she — and before her, her parents — have been donating to to the VJH Foundation for over 10 years.

“We are proud to do so again,” she said.

“We are grateful to once again be the recipient of this generous donation from Tim Hortons and local owners Dan and Jamie Currie,” VJH Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty said. “Their long-time support means so much to us. We are very grateful for their generosity.”

