Smithers RCMP make arrest after woman, 88, hit with bear spray in home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being attacked with mace Dec. 18

Police in Smithers say they have made an arrest in connection to a home invasion that left an elderly woman injured from bear spray.

Sgt. Kevin Christensen confirmed a first suspect is currently being processed and RCMP are actively seeking a second suspect in the Dec. 18 incident.

Officers arrived at a local home at approximately 2:30 a.m. where they found the woman in distress from the bear spray.

The woman was coughing and suffering from mouth irritation and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

RCMP made extensive patrols of the area that morning, seeking a suspect described as small in stature and wearing dark clothing.

Police initially thought nothing was missing from the home, but Christensen said the crime was more serious than initially reported as several items were in fact taken.

The investigation is ongoing involving three detachments in the area.

