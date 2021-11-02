UPDATE: Four displaced by downtown Kelowna house fire

The flames had spread to a nearby home

An early-morning downtown Kelowna house fire displaced four people on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Crews responded to the fire in a two-storey home on Fuller Road around 8 a.m., finding the rear of the house fully engulfed with flames.

“The fire was knocked down from the outside and then extinguished with an interior attack. Crews remain on scene as the rear of the structure was deemed unsafe to overhaul,” said Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Tim Light.

The blaze has not been deemed suspicious in nature and remains under investigation.

Smoke seen from downtown Kelowna.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with further information from the Kelowna Fire Department at 12 p.m. on Nov. 2.

