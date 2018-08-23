Smoke cancels Vernon’s Civic Sounds for rest of summer

The Downtown Vernon Association has cancelled its popular Civic Sounds summer concert series for the remainder of the season due to the smoke. (DVA photo)

It’s an unfortunate end to what was one of the most well-attended summers of live music in Downtown Vernon.

According to Weather Canada, today’s air quality health index is rated at 10 + forcing organizers of the popular Civic Sounds concert series to cancel the final concert of the summer which was scheduled to take place tonight at 6-8 p.m. at Civic Plaza.

“It’s a tough decision to make, but attendee’s health and safety is our number one concern,” said Dudley Coulter, events and promotions coordinator at the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA).

Despite two cancellations due to smoke, there are many positives including more than 5,500 attendances and $3,100 raised to send eight local underprivileged children to summer camp in Gibsons through The Salvation Army’s Summer Camp Program.

“It’s great to see the community come together for not just live music and a party atmosphere, but donate to such a worthy cause,” said Coulter.

The younger sibling to Civic Sounds, Jammin’ in Justice, which takes place Wednesdays from 12-1:30 p.m. in Justice Park, also experienced increased attendance but was affected by two cancellations due to smoke.