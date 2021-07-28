Smoke causes closure of wet Lumby recreational sites

White Valley Spray Park and Pool closed Wednesday due to bad air quality; village to monitor results daily before deciding on reopening

Smoke is limiting a couple of wet recreational hotspots in the North Okanagan.

Due to ongoing poor air quality in the Lumby and surrounding areas, the Lumby Spray Park and Pool will be closed today (Wednesday, July 28) and will remain under monitoring for the remainder of the week.

Staff will continually monitor air quality reports in the Village of Lumby to make the determination on the opening of the pool and spray park.

Air quality readings of over 300 ppm taken in the morning and early afternoon will determine the hours of operation. Please continue to monitor the Village of Lumby and the Lumby Pool Facebook page for updates.

Readings for the air quality are located at: https://www.purpleair.com/map

The Village of Lumby operates White Valley Parks and Recreation services on behalf of the Regional District of North Okanagan.

