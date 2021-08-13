Smoke rises from the Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake. (BC Wildfire Services)

Smoke cools extreme weather around Mabel Lake wildfire

Planned aerial ignitions to go ahead today after wind postponed it Thursday

Crews will fight fire with fire today as smoke is working in their favour, moderating the extreme heat called for in the forecast and reducing fire behaviour.

The planned burn prescribed for the out-of-control Bunting Road fire burning nearly 5,000 hectares east of Mabel Lake couldn’t go ahead Thursday (Aug. 12) due to unfavourable winds.

The fire recently merged with the Tsuius Creek wildfire.

If conditions continue to allow, aerial ignitions will remove unburned fuel sources in the southwest, east of the guard along Mabel Lake and west of the fire perimeter.

A small-scale ignition may also take place on the westside between established guards south of Torrent Creek and north of Mable Smyth Road to remove pockets of fuel still unburned.

Reduced threats have resulted in the removal of all structure protection in the area.

An evacuation order is still in effect for properties between the 6,000 and 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, including Cottonwoods and Cascade Beach Recreation Site.

An alert remains in place for the 3,300-6,000 block.

Sixteen firefighters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire.

