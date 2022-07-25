Smoke forces evacuation of Penticton’s Fairfield Marriott

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

While the smoke may have dissipated fire crews believe flames are still in the roof of the hotel.

Guests are not allowed back in the hotel and an emergency centre being set up for the guests to have their accommodations met.

The fire and it’s cause remains under investigation.

Staff and guests of Penticton’s Fairfield Marriott are being evacuated from the building after reports of smoke coming from the fourth floor.

Fire crews arrived at the hotel on Eckhard Avenue about 4:15 p.m. Monday. Smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building.

According to witnesses there is a thick smell of smoke in the area.

Resources were pulled from the blaze burning near the Pine Hills Golf Course in the Sage Mesa neighbourhood to assist with the smoke at the Fairfield Marriott.

Eckhardt is currently blocked in both directions.

