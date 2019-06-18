Rose Valley Rd. fire in West Kelowna has now been extinguished

West Kelowna Fire Chief says first two grass fires Tuesday were human caused

Update 9:30 p.m.

West Kelowna Firefighters and apparatus from the Rose Valley, Lakeview, Westbank and Glenrosa stations hiked 800m uphill to the site of the fire.

Crews were joined by BC Wildfire Service as well as tanker aircrafts to secure a fire retardant.

20 ground crews faced challenges due to a lack of water supply but both agencies have now worked together to extinguish the blaze.

The fire grew to approximately 100 ft by 200 ft in size before it was put out. No homes were threatened. Crews from the BC Wildfire service will remain on patrol at the scene overnight and WKFR crews will return as required in the morning.

The cause of the fire was not able to be determined at this time.

—

Update 8:30 p.m.

West Kelowna fire crews have used an air tanker to drop a fire retardant to contain a 100 ft by 200 ft grass fire.

“Crews from West Kelowna fire rescue and BC Wild Fire Services used an air craft t0 box in the fire which is approximately 800 metres from the road way, it isn’t going to spread at this time,” said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

—

The third grass fire in West Kelowna started on Rose Valley Rd. just after 7:00 p.m Tuesday evening.

a witness said smoke can be seen from Bear Creek Rd.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said the first fire off of Glenrosa Road and Glencoe Road was ignited from sparks caused by grinding or cutting, the second fire off of Carrington Rd. was caused by campers.

Just after 1pm today, West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) responded to a second wildfire along Carrington Road in West Kelowna.

Crews were re-deployed from the earlier Glenrosa fire, along with mutual aid units from the Kelowna and Peachland Fire Departments, as well as BC Wildfire.

“The wind-driven fire was approximately 200 ft x 80 ft in mixed grass and pine trees, and was displaying Rank 3 behavior, when crews arrived,”West Kelowna Assistant Fire Chief Brent Watson.

He says large volumes of water brought the fire under control, and crews were able to quickly establish a guard around the fire by tying into an exiting pathway.

More to come on the Rose Valley Rd. grass fire.

